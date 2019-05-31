|
|
ROCHE, SR. JOHN A.
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, of Overbrook. Beloved son of Anna and the late Joseph, Sr.; beloved father of Jasmine, John, Jr., and Tamica; loving grandpap of TaeAun; beloved brother of Joseph, Jr. (Deborah), Mary Ann (Len) Richardson, Eleanor Jones, and the late Timothy; loving uncle of Mert, Jo-Jo and Matthew. Will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends received Saturday, from 3-7 p.m., at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., 412-381-3337, 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver, 15210. Notice of Saturday Service forthcoming. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019