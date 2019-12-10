Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
JOHN A. "JACK" SMITH

JOHN A. "JACK" SMITH Obituary
SMITH JOHN A. "JACK"

Age 79, of Plum, peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy L. (Bante) Smith. Loving father of Wendy (Lou) Utterback, Matt Smith, the late Kimberly Peterson and the late John Smith. Grandfather of Michael Peterson. Brother of Robert (Kathleen) Smith, the late Charles Smith and the late Denise Collisimo. Also survived by Nancy's children, Michael (Fran) Bante, Robert (Sandy) Bante, Monica (Ron) Montgomery, the late Chris (Buffy) Bante and Nancy's grandchildren, Kayla, Krystal, Vanessa, Samantha and Robert and nieces and nephews.  Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.  Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
