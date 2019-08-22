Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SPISHAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. SPISHAK Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. SPISHAK Jr. Obituary
SPISHAK, JR. JOHN A.

Of Kennedy Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.  He was the beloved husband of Marianne; loving father of Sara (Erik), Jackie and Janet (Joseph); cherished grandfather of Michael (Lindsey), Katie (Jared) and Alex; great-grandfather of Mason; and step-grandfather of Wilma and Raven.  Family and friends may visit FRIDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where a service will be held SATURDAY at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at St. Mark's Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now