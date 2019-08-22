|
SPISHAK, JR. JOHN A.
Of Kennedy Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marianne; loving father of Sara (Erik), Jackie and Janet (Joseph); cherished grandfather of Michael (Lindsey), Katie (Jared) and Alex; great-grandfather of Mason; and step-grandfather of Wilma and Raven. Family and friends may visit FRIDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where a service will be held SATURDAY at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at St. Mark's Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019