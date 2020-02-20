Home

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Verona, PA
JOHN A. "JACK" WEYRAUCH

JOHN A. "JACK" WEYRAUCH Obituary
WEYRAUCH JOHN A. "JACK"

Age 92, of Penn Hills, died peacefully on February 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Patricia for 57 years; proud father of Diane (Joe) Hordubay, Karen Weyrauch (Marty), and Nancy (Bill) Leitholf; loving granddad of Stephen and Lauren Hordubay and Danny and Katie Leitholf; son of the late Anthony and Stella Weyrauch; brother of the late James, Catherine and Anthony. John grew up in The Bluff section of Pittsburgh. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He has been a faithful member of St. Joseph Church in Verona since 1963. He graduated from Duquesne University and worked as a mechanical engineer for MSA Safety for 45 years. In retirement, he and his wife volunteered with AHN Hospice. Some of his favorite times were vacations spent with his family at the Outer Banks, NC for over 20 years. Friends will be received at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Please meet at St. Joseph Church, Verona, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial. Contributions may be made to AHN Healthcare at Home, 500 Commonwealth Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086 or a charity of ones' choice.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
