William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
JOHN AIKEN GRUBB Obituary
GRUBB JOHN AIKEN

John Aiken Grubb, age 92, former resident of Mt. Lebanon for 55 years and since 2010, a resident of the Masonic Village at Sewickley, passed away on November 7, 2019. Husband of Patricia Schweininger Grubb; father of J. Jeffrey Grubb (Kate Novak) of Kent, Washington, G. Scott Grubb (Corinne) of Whitehall, PA, and Gayle Patricia Creese (Rick) of Dunwoody, Georgia; proud grandfather of Cathy Phillips (Erik) of Bel Air, MD, Amy Slavkin (Matt) of Pittsburgh, PA, Sara Milstein (Mike) of New York City, Josh and Allyson Cresse of Dunwoody, GA; and great-grandson, James Oliver Phillips. John was a 67 year member of Grove City Masonic Lodge # 603 and a 39 year teacher in Mt. Lebanon Schools. He was born in his grandfather's home in Slippery Rock, PA. The family doctor named him John Aiken, after his grandfather. John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Aiken Grubb of Titusville; brother, Samuel; and sisters, Gene Meehan and Sarah Hopkins. He was proud to have survived 92 years of age, the eldest in Grubb History. John was also involved with the Boy Scouts, Indian Guides, coaching softball and basketball as well as a Gyro member. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Masonic Village at Sewickley, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Family and Friends welcome Monday, 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
