LAPKOWICZ JOHN ALEXANDER
John Alexander Lapkowicz, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 (age 77). John was born on April 5, 1942 in McKeeesport, PA, to the late Anthony Lapkowicz and Mary Felegy. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Linda Miller Lapkowicz; his cherished daughter, Cara Lapkowicz; and beloved sister, Gloria Kromke. John also leaves behind three-stepchildren, Leslie Colaizzi, Elizabeth Frederickson, John Walz; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. John will be missed beyond measure but he is forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, 15216, Dormont, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome Friday, January 3, 2020, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with memorial service to follow. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020