Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LAPKOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ALEXANDER LAPKOWICZ

Add a Memory
JOHN ALEXANDER LAPKOWICZ Obituary
LAPKOWICZ JOHN ALEXANDER

John Alexander Lapkowicz, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 (age 77). John was born on April 5, 1942 in McKeeesport, PA, to the late Anthony Lapkowicz and Mary Felegy. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Linda Miller Lapkowicz; his cherished daughter, Cara Lapkowicz; and beloved sister, Gloria Kromke. John also leaves behind three-stepchildren, Leslie Colaizzi, Elizabeth Frederickson, John Walz; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. John will be missed beyond measure but he is forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, 15216, Dormont, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome Friday, January 3, 2020, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with memorial service to follow. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now