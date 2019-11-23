|
|
PAZAR JOHN ALEXANDER
Peacefully, with family by his side, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to Alexander and Mary Pazar. After proudly serving in the United States Navy he graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in mechanical engineering, working his entire career in the air pollution control industry until his retirement from Wheelabrator Air Pollution Control in 1995. After a months long vacation in the "Old West" with his wife, Irene; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Callahan and brother-in-law and best pal, James Callahan. He settled down to a life of golfing, designing and building his own clubs, fishing and tinkering with his collection of antique clocks and watches. He is survived by his beloved wife, Irene; children, Brian of Upper St. Clair, Linda (Martin) Berda of Butler PA, and Thomas (Madeline) of North Carolina. Also by nephews, James, David, Mathew and niece, Kathleen Callahan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jennie Pazar of Connecticut and sister, Mary Benko of Florida. John will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. There will be no viewing and a private burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the . Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, McMurray, 724 941-3211. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019