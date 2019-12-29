|
ANANIA JOHN
Age 91, of Valencia, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Ernestine "Teena" (Planinsek) Anania. Brother of the late Joseph V. Anania, Sr. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143, where a service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. A U.S. Army Veteran, John was a longtime chemist, working with Mellon Institute, University of Pittsburgh, and PPG Industries. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044 or the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019