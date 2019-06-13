GRABOWSKI JOHN ANDREW

Beloved John, born in West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 24, 1954 to Suzanne and Joseph Grabowski, is now resting peacefully with his creator. Survived by siblings, Conrad, Joseph and Maria; sisters and brother-in-law, Debra, Leslie and Mark; nieces and nephew, Elizabeth, Angie, Mia and Michael; numerous cousins and fondly remembered by former coaches, co-workers and friends from Pennsylvania, Alabama and even distant lands as far away as Australia. John is deeply missed by all. John enjoyed art and painting so much that he chose great-uncle and artist, Andrew Grochal's name as his middle name. John was an exemplary student at Saint Hyacinth Grade School and Central Catholic High School (CCHS) where he played football and also excelled academically earning First Honors and induction into the National Forensic League. After graduating CCHS, John earned a full scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh, where he was inducted into the National Honor Society and Pershing Rifles. John was designated Top Graduate in Military Science and Outstanding Basic Cadet. John was awarded the Superior Cadet Ribbon and National Sojourners Awards while at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1976, John was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant US Army. John attended the US Army School in Fort Sam Houston and became a Medical Officer. After completing active duty, John enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh graduate program and was inducted into Phi Eta Sigma and Quo Vadis honor societies. In 1985, John earned a BA (Magna Cum Laude) and Political Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1992. Subsequently, John began a career with the USPS. John retired in 2013 and moved to California to spend an enjoyable life traveling extensively throughout the western states with relatives and friends. John left us all with many memorable moments and pleasant memories. We can never forget his kindly and generous demeanor. John will be sorely missed. Family and friends are invited for a Service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 700 Soose Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.