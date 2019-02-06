Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels R. C. Church
Hays, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ARENDASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ARENDASH Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN ARENDASH Jr. Obituary
ARENDASH JOHN, JR.

Age 83 of Hays, on February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Mary (Weimerskirch); loving father to Suzanna (Jack) Hagarty, Mary Joyce (Dave) Kunz, Loraine (Ken) Navoney, Christine (Alex) Leshen, Lorynda (Jimmy) Poljak and Renee Arendash; proud pap of 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Mary Ann Bellisario and Carol Beam. Friends received on Thursday 2- 4 and 6-8 p.m., at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Angels R. C. Church in Hays. Special thanks to the staff at John J. Kane in Scott Twp., for their wonderful care and compassion over the past six months. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now