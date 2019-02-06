|
ARENDASH JOHN, JR.
Age 83 of Hays, on February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Mary (Weimerskirch); loving father to Suzanna (Jack) Hagarty, Mary Joyce (Dave) Kunz, Loraine (Ken) Navoney, Christine (Alex) Leshen, Lorynda (Jimmy) Poljak and Renee Arendash; proud pap of 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Mary Ann Bellisario and Carol Beam. Friends received on Thursday 2- 4 and 6-8 p.m., at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Angels R. C. Church in Hays. Special thanks to the staff at John J. Kane in Scott Twp., for their wonderful care and compassion over the past six months. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019