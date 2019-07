ARMBRUSTER JOHN

Age 79, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born March 17, 1940, son of Urban and Alice (McEwan) Armbruster. Beloved husband of Josephine (Lupnacca) Armbruster, whom he married on May 9, 1970; loving father of Darci (Oscar) Quintana, Erin Smith, and Brian Armbruster; pap-pap of Christopher, Adam, Amanda, Miranda, Alexander, Kweli, and Qwaylen; and great-grandpa of Ronan, and River. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Cranberry Twp. Entombment will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to The . Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.