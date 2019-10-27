Home

Passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Bambraugh for 43 years; father of Tiffany Page (Roger); brother-in-law of Nancy Bambraugh; grandfather of Stephen Davie (Taryn), Rachael Davie (Matthew), and Benjamin Davie; great-grandfather of Olivia, Riley, Madison, Elijah, and Easton. John also leaves his many nieces, nephews, and cousins to cherish his memory. John was preceded in death by his mother, Anna; and father, Arthur; as well as his brother, Joe. John was a member of the Barbershop Quartet Society and lifelong member of Mt. Washington Baptist church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Washington Baptist Church, 114 W. Sycamore St., Pittsburgh, PA 15211. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Bambraugh family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
