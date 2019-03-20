LINDQUIST JOHN ARTHUR, JR.

John Arthur Lindquist, Jr., of Sewickley Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at the age of 93 in Sewickley Pennsylvania. John is survived by his beloved wife Ruth (Robbie) Lindquist; daughter, Melinda Lindquist Howe; son, John A. Lindquist III; five grandchildren, Emily Howe, Caroline Howe, Anna Lindquist, John (Jack) Lindquist IV, and Lily Lindquist. John was devoted to his family, friends and community. John was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to parents who had immigrated from Sweden. Thereafter, his father moved the family to Dearborn, Michigan to find work during the Great Depression. Upon graduation from Dearborn High, John immediately enlisted into the U.S. Airforce during WWII, and was posted to India. When the war ended, he was discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant. John graduated from the University of Michigan in 1952, where he ran track and became a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He then worked for Chrysler Corporation for over 50 years. John married Ruth Rowbotham in 1955, having proposed the day they first met. They moved to Sewickley in 1975. John dearly loved the Sewickley community. He played tennis, paddle, and squash at the Edgeworth Club. He served as a member of the board for the Edgeworth Club as well as the Sewickley YMCA. John was a member of the Sewickley Presbyterian Church at which a memorial service will be held on April 27th at 11 a.m.