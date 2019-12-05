Home

JOHN B. MERSHON

JOHN B. MERSHON Obituary
MERSHON JOHN B.

Of Shadyside on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Judith Ann Mershon; father of Sherie R. Mershon and Grant R. Mershon (Beth); grandfather of Aislinn and Brynne Mershon; brother of Homer M. Mershon (Clemence). Burial private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Third Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 5701 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 (www.thirdchurch.org) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). Arrangements by MCCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
