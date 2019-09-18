|
|
RITTER, JR. JOHN B.
Age 98, of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. Devoted son of the late John B. and Irene E. Ritter; beloved husband for 52 years of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Depp Ritter (2013); loving father of John A. Ritter (Marybeth) and Robert A. Ritter; brother of the late Jane Ritter Bostock Addis. John was a graduate of Duke University and he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. John worked for U.S. Steel Corporation where he retired as a Senior Research Engineer. Viewing hours have been omitted. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service in the Hickman Chapel at Asbury Heights Retirement Community, 700 Bower Hill Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's name to Asbury Heights Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019