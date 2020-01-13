Home

Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
JOHN B. "JUNIE" ROSA II

JOHN B. "JUNIE" ROSA II Obituary
ROSA II JOHN B. "JUNIE"

Passed away at his home in Lower Burrell on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 81. John was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Virginia Rosa; his brothers, Gilbert (Flo) Rosa and Dominick; his first wife, Maria T. Rosa. John is survived by his wife, Jacqueline L. Rosa; his sons, Todd (Sharon), Scott (Lori), John (Mindy), Peppe (Haley), and Niko; his step-daughters, Parice (Mick) Madden and Lou Ann Lobert; his grandchildren, Brenden, Gabrielle, Garrett, Luca, Frankie, Domenic, Dante, Amanda, Mike, Justin, Jessica, Abigail, and Cole; his great grandchildren, Tristyn, Aubrey, and Michael. John was born on April 19, 1938, in Natrona Heights and graduated from Bell Avon with a full athletic football scholarship to Clemson. John was the owner of Rosa Construction and later worked for and retired from Penn Dot. He loved to hunt but his true passion was fly fishing. John also loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events. He was a member of the American Legion, 92, Moose Lodge, and Eagles where he spent time with his friends and especially known for his Pizzelles. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, Supvr., 2877 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell, PA 15068, on TUESDAY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. www.giglerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
