H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:15 PM - 2:00 PM
Grotto Chapel in Saints John & Paul Catholic Church
2586 Wexford Bayne Rd.
Sewickley, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grotto Chapel in Saints John & Paul Catholic Church
2586 Wexford Bayne Rd.
Sewickley, PA
JOHN B. "BERNIE" WALDRON

Age 96, of Franklin Park, and formerly of Arizona, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was a US Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He is survived by a sister, Sister Mary Damian Waldron; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Saturday from 1:15 p.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in Grotto Chapel in Saints John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
