|
|
WALDRON JOHN B. "BERNIE"
Age 96, of Franklin Park, and formerly of Arizona, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was a US Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He is survived by a sister, Sister Mary Damian Waldron; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Saturday from 1:15 p.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in Grotto Chapel in Saints John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019