MURPHY JOHN BERMAN (JACK) JR.

John Berman (Jack) Murphy, Jr. born in Crewe, Virginia, April 18, 1934, to John Berman and Katherine Irene Kelley Murphy passed away on January 23, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Alice (Newman) Murphy; along with their three children, Laura Goetz, Susan Bosovich and her husband, Daniel, and John B. Murphy, III, and his wife, Gabriela; and eight grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his brother, Robert S. Murphy, and his wife, Mary Kay (Catlin) Murphy, currently of Glen Allen, VA. Jack was a US Army veteran, 1955 Engineering graduate of Virginia Tech and strong supporter of his HOKIES. He spent most of his career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Staunton, VA, Gettysburg and Pittsburgh PA and Grand Rapids, MI. Jack and Alice retired to Wintergreen in Nelson County VA, where he was active in the community and his church. A memorial service will be held at Rockfish Presbyterian Church in Nellysford, VA on Saturday April 13, 2019. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Rockfish Presbyterian Church for mission trips, Habitat for Humanity, or the Fuller Center for Housing.