BLACK, JR. DR. JOHN "JACK"
Age 86, of Mt. Lebanon, passed on September 28, 2019. Jack was born December 3, 1932. He was the husband of his high school sweetheart, Mary Anne Black for 65 years; son of John, Sr. and Lucy (Lowe) Black; father of Greg (Elisa) and Jay (Elizabeth); grandfather to Laura, Andi, Ellen, Fiona and Ian; dear friend of Richard Oliver Price. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Clarion University, later receiving both Master and Doctorate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. After attending Clarion and serving as a sergeant in the Marines at Camp Lejeune, Dr. Black started his professional career at Carrick High School as an English teacher in 1956. From there, he became vice principal at Schenley, then Perry High School, later to return to Carrick as its principal during tumultuous times in 1971. Before assuming his position as Carrick principal, he served as assistant to the Superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools. He left Carrick to become the Assistant Superintendent then the Superintendent at Keystone Oaks School District where he served until his retirement. Throughout his teaching career, he coached several basketball, swimming and cross-country teams and served as advisor to the school newspaper. After retiring, Jack joined the staff at California University of Pennsylvania instructing student teachers for 10 years. Jack was a past President of Dormont/Mt. Lebanon Rotary, past President of Tri-State Area School Study Council, past President of South Hills Area School District Association and member of the University of Pittsburgh Phi Delta Kappa. His greatest passions involved his interest and connection with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends loving to spend time playing golf, dining and swimming. He had great love for and devotion to his family and placed them first in his life. Jack either coached or attended nearly all of his children and grandchildren's sporting events, music performances and other events. He was always positive and available. A loving and generous family man, Jack will be missed beyond his humble understanding of what he means to our family. We were certainly blessed to have him in our lives well into his 80's. In accordance with his wishes arrangements are private. If so moved, contributions to Clear Thoughts Foundation would be welcomed.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019