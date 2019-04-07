JONES JOHN BRIAN

Age 62, of Mount Lebanon, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday April 3, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband for 35 years of Karen A. (Parker) Jones; loving and cherished father of Brian and Libby; son of the late Donald and Ruth (Davis) Jones; brother of Robert (Beth) Jones; uncle of Hillary and Daniel; brother in law of Michael Parker, Donald (Jen) Long, Dale (Cindy) Long, and Dan (Julie) Long; uncle of Sean, Shannon, Adam, Alexa, Casey, Jackson, Oliver, and Avery. John grew up in Mount Lebanon, graduating in 1975. He went on to study Journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He spent the majority of his career as an executive at Xerox Corp. in both Pittsburgh and Rochester, NY. His lifelong passion for photography turned into a second career when he opened JB Jones Photography. In addition to photography, John enjoyed skiing, golfing, traveling, cooking, and was also active in local politics. The family wishes to thank Dr. Fierro and the entire staff at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for their excellent care, support, and loving kindness over the past three and a half years. They would also like to thank the staff of the Oncology unit at St. Clair hospital for wonderful care and compassion during our difficult time. Family plans no viewing or visitation. A Celebration of John's life will be held Saturday morning, May 25 at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, 3319 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh at 10:30 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Outreach Teen and Family Services 666 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Arrangements - LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. Laughlinfuneralhome.com