JONES JOHN BRIAN

Age 62, of Mount Lebanon, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband for 35 years of Karen A. (Parker) Jones; loving and cherished father of Brian and Libby; son of the late Donald and Ruth (Davis) Jones; brother of Robert (Beth) Jones; uncle of Hillary and Daniel; brother-in-law of Michael Parker, Donald (Jen) Long, Dale (Cindy) Long, and Dan Long (Julie Donnelly); uncle of Sean, Shannon, Adam, Alexa, Casey, Jackson, Oliver, and Avery. John grew up in Mount Lebanon, graduating in 1975. He went on to study Journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He spent the majority of his career as an executive at Xerox Corporation in both Pittsburgh and Rochester, NY. His lifelong passion for photography turned into a second career when he opened JB Jones Photography. John enjoyed golfing, traveling, cooking, skiing and was also active in local politics. Some of his favorite times were spent gathered with family and friends enjoying a meal. Family plans no viewing or visitation. A Celebration of John's life will be held Saturday morning, May 25 at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, 3319 West Liberty Ave., Pgh. at 10:30. If desired, memorials may be made to Outreach Teen and Family Services, 666 Washington Rd., Pgh., PA 15228. LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, laughlinfuneralhome.com.