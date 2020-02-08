|
BERNER JOHN C.
John C. Berner, age 87, of Reserve Township, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (Britenbaugh) Berner; father of Edward J. Berner (Patty) and Eileen H. Fester (Jerry); grandfather of AJ DeMarco (Ame), Christopher DeMarco, Brett Berner, and Matthew Berner; great-grandfather of Layla and Logan. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in Incarnation of the Lord Parish. John was a proud Korean Marine War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020