COMO JOHN C. (DiGIACOMO)
Age 96, of Polish Hill, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Husband of the late Isabelle (McLaughlin) Como. John served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during World War II in the 331st Infantry Regiment 83rd Division. He was a recipient of two Purple Hearts. Beloved father of Jay DiGiacomo and Joyce (the late Ken) Galadyna; loving pappy of Melanie (Steve) Como Harris, Jon (Sarah) DiGiacomo, Kenny Galadyna and Ashley Galadyna (Paul) Foley; special pappy to Melissa (Steve) and Jessica Moore; cherished great-pappy of Carson, Charlotte, Harper, Caroline, Isabel, Elizabeth and Claudia; brother of the late Antoinette Ricci, Sam DiGiacomo, Rose Zappa, Margaret Platt, Frank DiGiacomo and Anna Godlewski; special Unky to the McLaughlin's and many other nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020