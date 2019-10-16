|
|
DELLER, JR. JOHN C.
Age 72, of Imperial, PA, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A son of the late Susan and John Deller, Sr.; beloved husband of Karen (Chambers) Deller; beloved father of Tammy (Steve) Linke, John (Pam) Deller, Robert (Tracy) Deller, Johnette Deller, and Cindy Paster; cherished grandfather of 16; adored great-grandfather of six; beloved brother of Jane-Ellen (Rick) Coleman, Julene Deller and the late Sarene Hunsberger and Samuel Deller; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner. 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA (724-695-7332) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 between 2-8 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the Clinton Wesleyan Church on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH, followed by interment at Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery. Masonic service will be conducted on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019