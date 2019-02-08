Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
DONALDSON JOHN C. "JACK"

Age 70 of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Pat" (Peppler) Donaldson. Loving father of Todd Donaldson and Pam (John) Donaldson-Keating; adored grandfather of Ashley, Tanner and Jon Donaldson, Callie (Steve) May and Daniel Keating; brother of Lisa (Frank) Faulk and the late Joyce Feller; uncle of Jana McElroy, Aaron Jackson, Anthony and Jordan Faulk. Jack was a machinist by trade and was also a member of the Jeannette F&AM #750 Lodge. He enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. corner of (118) Shaw & Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a service will be Saturday, 11 a.m. with Rev. Nathan Watkins as officiant. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 612 Park Ave., Monongahela, PA 15063 in memory of him. Masonic services will be Friday 7 p.m.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
