|
|
HARRIGAL JOHN C.
Age 69, of Coraopolis, formerly of Swissvale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at West Hills Health Care Center with his wife at his side. Born in Swissvale on September 4, 1949, he was the only child of the late John S. and Doreen (Hill) Harrigal. Beloved husband for 37 years to Lonnie (Burton) Harrigal; loving father of John K. Harrigal and Aimee Yocum; grandfather of Jordan, Cayden and Zachary who were the light of his life. John was retired from U.S. Airways where he had been a Regional Director of Reservations. John was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta when he attended Robert Morris College and graduated from University of GA. His hobbies included deep sea fishing, British Racing Cars who cherished his Triumph TR3A and his jaguar. John, a man of his word, defined integrity. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Thursday 2-4 with funeral service at 3:30 p.m. followed by further visitation 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. As a member of F & AM Lodge #674, he will have Masonic Services on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019