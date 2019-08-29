Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HARRIGAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN C. HARRIGAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN C. HARRIGAL Obituary
HARRIGAL JOHN C.

Age 69, of Coraopolis, formerly of Swissvale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at West Hills Health Care Center with his wife at his side. Born in Swissvale on September 4, 1949, he was the only child of the late John S. and Doreen (Hill) Harrigal. Beloved husband for 37 years to Lonnie (Burton) Harrigal; loving father of John K. Harrigal and Aimee Yocum; grandfather of Jordan, Cayden and Zachary who were the light of his life. John was retired from U.S. Airways where he had been a Regional Director of Reservations. John was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta when he attended Robert Morris College and graduated from University of GA. His hobbies included deep sea fishing, British Racing Cars who cherished his Triumph TR3A and his jaguar. John, a man of his word, defined integrity. He will be greatly missed.  Visitation Thursday 2-4 with funeral service at 3:30 p.m. followed by further visitation 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. As a member of F & AM Lodge #674, he will have Masonic Services on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now