HAVARAN JOHN C.
Of North Versailles, age 72, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (McClosky) Havaran; loving father of Alan (Laura) Havaran and the late Jason and Shawn Havaran; cherished grandfather of Haylie, Sophia and Megan; brother of Frank (Pamela) Havaran, Marlene (Daniel) Connolly and Dennis (Bonnie) Havaran; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Thursday 1-5 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019