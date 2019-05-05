Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
JOHN JOHNS
JOHN C. JOHNS

JOHN C. JOHNS Obituary
JOHNS JOHN C.

Age 59, of Braddock Hills, suddenly on May 4th 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (Lynch) for 35 years; loving father of Zac (Danielle) Johns of South Park; brother of James C. (Janet Necessary) Johns of Bethel Park; brother-in-law of Tim (Angel) Marschik of Irwin. John worked as a Geologist for RJ Lee Company in Murrysville for 15 years. John enjoyed playing hockey, golfing and fishing, as well as coaching all of Zac's sports teams. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Woodhaven Care Center for their excellent care of John. Friends welcome Monday 4-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800 where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woodhaven Residents activity fund 2400 McGinley Rd., Monroeville PA 15146 or .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
