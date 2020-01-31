Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Wendelin's Church, Holy Apostles Parish
JOHN C. KEPPLE Obituary
KEPPLE JOHN C.

John C. Kepple, 68, of Pittsburgh (Bonair) on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.  Husband of Theresa Kepple; son of the late Samuel J. and Nellie Kepple of Carnegie; son-in-law of Helen and the late Nicholas Frick; father of John C. (Samantha) Kepple and Samantha (George) Miller; grandfather of Annie and Katherine Kepple, Angel and Sarah Miller; brother-in-Law of Nicholas (Cheryll) Frick, Jr. and Marie Frick, and the late Angela, Beatrice and Michael Frick; uncle of Christine Marino (John), Paul (Chrissy) Marino, Jennifer (Stephen) Egri, Kimberly Johnston, Anthony Frick, Cynthia (Chris) Williams, Megan Frick and MaryBeth Johnston.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Funeral Mass on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Wendelin's Church, Holy Apostles Parish at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
