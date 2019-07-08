|
LAPINSKI JOHN C.
Age 59, of Polish Hill, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Son of the late Donald and Helen (Leonetti) Lapinski; brother of Donald (April) and Michael (Elizabeth) Lapinski; uncle of Nicolette (Jason) Guerrieri, Natalie Lapinski and the late Marek Lapinski; great-uncle of Marco Guerrieri; nephew of Esther Frankowski. John was a wonderful person and will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 700 Soose Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Polish Hill.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019