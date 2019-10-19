|
|
McMANUS JOHN C.
On Friday, October 18, 2019, John C. McManus, age 71 of Bellevue. Son of the late Freeman McManus and Anna Borek; beloved husband of 46 years to Diane (Warren) McManus; brother of Mary Ann Keen, Josephine Prince, Barbara (Allen) Livengood and the late Margie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was retired from Bay Valley Foods. Family and friends received Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10:00 a.m., in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. Memorial contributions suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pgh, PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019