Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Bellevue, PA
JOHN C. McMANUS Obituary
McMANUS JOHN C.

On Friday, October 18, 2019, John C. McManus, age 71 of Bellevue. Son of the late Freeman McManus and Anna Borek; beloved husband of 46 years to Diane (Warren) McManus; brother of Mary Ann Keen, Josephine Prince, Barbara (Allen) Livengood and the late Margie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was retired from Bay Valley Foods. Family and friends received Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10:00 a.m., in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. Memorial contributions suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pgh, PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
