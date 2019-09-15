Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
JOHN C. PULFORD Jr.

JOHN C. PULFORD Jr. Obituary
PULFORD, JR. JOHN C.

Age 83, of Bridgeville, on September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine (Vaglia) Pulford; loving father of Cheryl Pulford; devoted grandfather of Madison Campbell; brother of the late James Pulford, Kathleen (Jim) Balcer and Sara Jean Pulford. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Sygan S.N.P.J and Collier Sportsmens Club. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish. Family suggest memorials to Southbridge EMS, 178 Hickory Grade Rd., Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and add condolences at:


www.warcholfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
