RENNELS JOHN "JACK" C., JR.,

Age 98, a longtime resident of McCandless Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Husband of the late Betty Lou (Pryor) Rennels; loving father of John C. Rennels III (Katherine) of Barrington, IL and Rhonda R. Magdsick (Steve) of Mt. Lebanon; proud Pap-Pap of Molly Lazzara (Nick) of Denver, CO., Jonathan Rennels (Barbara) of Glencoe, IL., Meredith Conboy (Cole) of Mt. Lebanon, and Jake Magdsick (Kelly) of Shadyside and also five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Patty D'Emilio and Peggy Johnston, also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. Family and friends will join for a Memorial Service being held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church Highland (311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to his church or the Cleveland Clinic Center for Amyloidosis Treatment. Jack, a graduate of Jeanette High School, graduated top of his class and then earned a scholarship to St. Vincent's College. He then went on to serve in the US Navy honorably from 1942-1946. Upon leaving the Navy, he married his wife Betty, started his family and began his life long career as a CPA until he retired as the Senior Vice President/Treasurer of Ketchum-McLoed & Grove. In retirement, Jack and Betty enjoyed their homes in Chautauqua and Sarasota. Jack led a full life with a core group of friends, sport activities, teaching college classes and traveling. This accomplished man will be greatly missed by family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. (412-364-4444). Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.