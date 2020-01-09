Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
JOHN C. RODEHEAVER Obituary
RODEHEAVER JOHN C.

At home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, John C. Rodeheaver, age 66, of Ross Twp. passed peacefully surrounded by family.  His memory will live forever in the hearts of those who loved him; a beloved husband for 41 years of Debby Rodeheaver; cherished father of David, Jason (Nicole), Ryan, and Sean Rodeheaver and Angela (Donny) Leishman; brother of Richard (Madeline) Rodeheaver, Linda (Ron) McCausland, Dan (Kathy) Flaherty, and Jane (Vaughn) Flaherty; adored Papa John to Autumn, Jonathan, Abby, Alyssa, Hailey, Hunter, Arabella, and Jaxon; also survived by nieces & nephews.  Friends received Sunday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made to , ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
