Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
JOHN C. SCHLARMAN

JOHN C. SCHLARMAN Obituary
SCHLARMAN JOHN C.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, John C. "Jack" Schlarman, age 84, of Avalon, son of the late Carl and Anna Schlarman; husband of the late Dixie J. Schlarman; step- father of Timothy L., James C., and Douglas S. Grant, Kimberle and Scott Duncan; brother of the late Mildred Morgan; also survived by seven step-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions suggested to Maison de Naissance at www.GlobalBirthingHomeFoundation.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
