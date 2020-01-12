|
|
SCHLARMAN JOHN C.
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, John C. "Jack" Schlarman, age 84, of Avalon, son of the late Carl and Anna Schlarman; husband of the late Dixie J. Schlarman; step- father of Timothy L., James C., and Douglas S. Grant, Kimberle and Scott Duncan; brother of the late Mildred Morgan; also survived by seven step-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions suggested to Maison de Naissance at www.GlobalBirthingHomeFoundation.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020