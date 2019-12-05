|
SCHREIBER JOHN C. "JACK"
Age 83, of Scott Township died December 3, 2019 at home. Jack was born October 16, 1936 in McDonald, son of Colin B. Schreiber and Sarah Leister Schreiber. Loving husband of Ruth A. Metzgar, married May 5, 1962. Father of Laurene (Gregg) Franjione of Midland, MI and Susan (Michael) Pazuchanics of Peters Township; grandfather of Samuel (Anne), Jesse, Benjamin, Michael, and Kathryn; great-grandfather of Nora; brother of Edward (Marie) Schreiber of Coraopolis; and the late Dorothy Donley (Lee) Bevan; brother-in-law to the late Karen (William) Bain; uncle to Paul, Mark, Kelly, and Scott. Jack worked for the McDonald Record Outlook until joining the U.S. Navy (1956-1960). He worked for Addressograph Multigraph from 1960 until his retirement. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church of Carnegie serving on council and assisted with maintaining the church cemetery for many decades. He and his brother completed three books on family history and were working on two more. They spent years together on this mission roaming cemeteries and libraries in search of deceased relatives of previous generations. He was a member of the Washington County Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Jack enjoyed playing tennis and was always helping others with their repairs and home projects. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m. in St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Ave., Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, or to SAR. henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019