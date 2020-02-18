Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SHONDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN C. SHONDEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN C. SHONDEL Obituary
SHONDEL JOHN C.

Age 86, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born March 31, 1933, in Emsworth, a son of the late John C. and Margaret Carrie Getz Shondel and was also preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Gerould) Shondel; his grandson, Timothy L. Playso; and his brother, Nelson C. Shondel. John was a 55 year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was a traffic lighting project manager. He was an Army veteran of the Korean conflict and a member of American Legion Post 977. He was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior, North Huntingdon, and the Italian Miners Society, Hahntown. He bowled at Norwin Lanes and was a member of traveling bowling leagues for many years. He was a co-director of the former Country Hills Imperials which his daughters marched in for several years. He enjoyed watching the Steelers and Penguins games and spending time with his girls and their families. He is survived by his daughters, Lori G. (Johnny) Playso and Debbie F. Shondel, both of North Huntingdon, and Erin C. (Al) Zubia of New Mexico; his grandchildren, Tiara (Jonathan) Gunnell, Jon Reed, Tiffany, and Angelo (Nikki) Playso; his great-grandchildren, Mckayla, Braydon, Logan, and Gwendolyn; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Timothy Lee Greenawalt Scholarship Fund c/o S&T Bank or the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuernalservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now