JOHN C. SUTTON Obituary
SUTTON JOHN C.

Age 94, on Friday, September 6, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved husband of 71 years to the late Elizabeth "Betty" Sutton; loving father of Bob (Laurie), Janet (Paul) Scabilloni, Joyce, Judy (Harold) Faingnaert and Patty (Michael) Hesidence; Pap Pap of Jason, Steven, Jennifer, Mark, Michelle, Andrew, Lauren, Emily, Megan and the late Christina; proud great-Pap Pap of 12; preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Signalman during WWII. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Gabriel School Fund, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
