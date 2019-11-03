Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Age 94, of Bridgeville, on October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Gigi (Bongiorni) Townsend; loving brother of Margaret Morganti, Catherine Viola and the late Betty Woodward; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Townsend was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifetime member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and South Fayette V.F.D. He was also a member of the Cuddy V.F.W. and South Fayette Senior Citizens. Friends received Monday, 2-6 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
