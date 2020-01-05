Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. John & Paul Roman Catholic Church
2586 Wexford Bayne Rd
Franklin Park, PA
died at home in Wexford on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. John Gerard Weixel and Carolyn Curtin Weixel, his brother, David, and infant sister Mary Carolyn (Susan). John is survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon Weixel, his nieces, Beth (Angie) Weixel, and Erin (Josef) Oggier and step-niece Amy (John) Barton, a grand-niece, Alexis and grand-nephews, Jacob, Callen and Dylan. John is also survived by his cherished friends, Rebecca Urban-Hill, Dennis Urban, and Garvan Urban whom he considered to be family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7th at 10 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Franklin Park, PA 15143. Interment will be private. Arrangements made by SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, INC. Please offer condolences at: www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
