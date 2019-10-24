Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
JOHN CHARLES HOFMEISTER

JOHN CHARLES HOFMEISTER Obituary
HOFMEISTER JOHN CHARLES

John Charles Hofmeister, 54, of Munhall on October 20, 2019. Loving son of Elmer and the late Barbara (Clever) Hofmeister; beloved brother of David (Sherry) Hofmeister and Thomas (Marybeth) Hofmeister; uncle of Kristen (James) Clements, Stephen (Steffany) Hofmeister, Matthew Hofmeister and Jason Hofmeister; great-uncle of J.D., John Marshall, Henry, Paxton, Brooks, Maddox and the late Drake. John was a Financial Solutions specialist for Phillips Respironics. Friends received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with Rev John J. Gropp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church Capital Fund. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
