JOHN CHARLES LEWIS Jr.

JOHN CHARLES LEWIS Jr. Obituary
LEWIS, JR. JOHN CHARLES

Age 72, of Baldwin, PA made his journey from Earth to Heaven peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2019. John is survived by his beloved wife, Norma "Jean" (Gift) Lewis; daughter, Jamie (Tim) Carr; four sons, Jason (Amy) Lewis, Justin (Dyan) Lewis, Jacob (Jaime) Lewis, Jim (Kristy) Lewis; 14 grandchildren and  four great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Bart deceased) Griggle; three brothers, Gary (Debbie) Lewis, Greg Lewis, Barry Lewis; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Lewis, Sr.; mother, Rosemarie Lewis. John was a proud Army veteran that successfully worked in the Iron and Steel Industry for 50+ years.  He made many life long friends during his last 30 years in Sales.  In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his large family, drinking beer and eating chocolate. Visitation will be held on  at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236, Saturday, July 13 from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held  Monday, 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Garrett Siemsen. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
