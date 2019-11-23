Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GILLETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CLIFFORD GILLETTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN CLIFFORD GILLETTE Obituary
GILLETTE JOHN CLIFFORD

He was the son of Dr. Noel John Gillette and Dr. Lynn Daugherty Gillette. He leaves behind a sister, Karen Gillette Allen (William) of Zanesville, Ohio, a brother, Keith Gillette (Crystal) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and a sister, Susan Gillette Meer (Karl) of Pittsburgh, PA. He also leaves behind nine nieces and nephews, Matthew Allen, Miranda Warner (Stephen), Emily Allen, and Eric Allen, Kimberly Gillette, David Gillette, and Kelly Gillette; Morgan Meer and Everitt Meer. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he attended Churchill High School (Class of 1980) and graduated from Westminster College in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. As a child, he enjoyed activities with the Boy Scouts. In his early adult years, he volunteered as a Boy Scout leader and coached softball for his younger sister's summer team. His passion in life, however, was the game of bridge, playing since 1984 and traveling around the world for tournaments. He achieved Gold Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League with almost 3,000 points and played professionally. In 1993, he was named the National Bridge Champion of the Red Ribbon Pairs event. He taught many people to play bridge over the years with a patient and caring attitude. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may go to The Food Pantry at Zion Lutheran 11609 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -