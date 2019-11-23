|
GILLETTE JOHN CLIFFORD
He was the son of Dr. Noel John Gillette and Dr. Lynn Daugherty Gillette. He leaves behind a sister, Karen Gillette Allen (William) of Zanesville, Ohio, a brother, Keith Gillette (Crystal) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and a sister, Susan Gillette Meer (Karl) of Pittsburgh, PA. He also leaves behind nine nieces and nephews, Matthew Allen, Miranda Warner (Stephen), Emily Allen, and Eric Allen, Kimberly Gillette, David Gillette, and Kelly Gillette; Morgan Meer and Everitt Meer. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he attended Churchill High School (Class of 1980) and graduated from Westminster College in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. As a child, he enjoyed activities with the Boy Scouts. In his early adult years, he volunteered as a Boy Scout leader and coached softball for his younger sister's summer team. His passion in life, however, was the game of bridge, playing since 1984 and traveling around the world for tournaments. He achieved Gold Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League with almost 3,000 points and played professionally. In 1993, he was named the National Bridge Champion of the Red Ribbon Pairs event. He taught many people to play bridge over the years with a patient and caring attitude. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may go to The Food Pantry at Zion Lutheran 11609 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019