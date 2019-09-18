Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Of Baldwin, age 21, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019; awesome son of Tina Antenucci and the late J.R. Antenucci; loving brother of Mariah and Brendan; grandson of Shirley Antenucci and the late Peter Antenucci, the late Joseph and Bernadette Rummo; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.  John was best known for his gift to make everyone laugh. John's kindness and caring will truly be missed by all whose hearts he touched. Family and friends will be received on Friday 12-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park where services will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 10 E North Ave., Pgh., PA 15212 or The Center for Organ Recovery & Education, 204 Sigma Dr, Pgh., PA 15238.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
