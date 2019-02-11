GARDNER JOHN D. "DJ"

Age 71, of Butler passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Grove at Harmony in Harmony, PA. Born January 30, 1948 in Butler, he was a son of the late John H. and Rose L. Wood Gardner. DJ worked for the B&O Railroad as a railroad brakeman for many years and than served as a bartender. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. DJ was a member of the American Legion Post #243 in West Sunbury, PA where he served as Sergeant-At-Arms. He enjoyed playing baseball well into his adult years and umpired up until just recently. He also enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley Davidson and watching Jeopardy. Surviving are his two sons, Thomas (Lindsay) Gardner of Butler and John (Jennifer) Gardner of Mission Viejo, CA; his two daughters, Katie Whitmire of McKeesport and Rebecca Wright and her spouse, Andrew Miller of Pittsburgh; ten grandchildren, Jewely, Clayton, Abby, Jacob, Lily, James, Jack, Greyson, Joseph and Quentin; a brother, William (Gladys) Gardner of Burbank, CA; and a sister, Sherry Braithwaite of Berkeley Springs, WV; his nephew, David (Shawn) Noblit of CO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald "Jud" Gardner. There will be no public visitation per his request. A Service with Military Honors will be private held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham, St. Butler, PA 16001.