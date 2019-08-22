Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
JOHN D. GILES Jr.

JOHN D. GILES Jr. Obituary
GILES, JR. JOHN D.

Age 62, unexpectedly on August 17, 2019 is survived by loving wife of  33 years, Lillian E. Giles; children, Janay Giles and Jermaine Dehonney; two sisters, Deborah and Renee Giles; four grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Mary Giles. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW, INC., Penn Hills. Services Saturday, August 24th in the Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery, 4715 Penn Ave. at 10 a.m. 


www.houseoflawinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
