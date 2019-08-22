|
|
GILES, JR. JOHN D.
Age 62, unexpectedly on August 17, 2019 is survived by loving wife of 33 years, Lillian E. Giles; children, Janay Giles and Jermaine Dehonney; two sisters, Deborah and Renee Giles; four grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Mary Giles. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW, INC., Penn Hills. Services Saturday, August 24th in the Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery, 4715 Penn Ave. at 10 a.m.
www.houseoflawinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019