PASTIRIK JOHN D. "JACK"
Of McMurray, formerly of Munhall, on Thursday February 13, 2020. Loving companion and best friend of Rosemary Mitchell; beloved father of Kimberly (Ronald) Klonowski of Clover, S.C.; cherished grandfather of Aaron Pastirik-Klonowski. Also survived by David (Heather) Mitchell and their children Tiffany and Dylan and John (Anna) Conley. Brother of Donald and David Pastirik; dear stepfather of Cassandra Zuger and the late Christina Mongeau and their children. Jack enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his longtime friends, was an avid Steelers fan but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandson Aaron. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211 Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services and Inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020