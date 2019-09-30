|
RANHART JOHN D. "JACK"
Age 92, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born January 20, 1927 in Pleasant Valley, he was the son of the late John E. and Anna (Bernt) Ranhart. Jack is survived by his daughter, Mary R. Willson; sons, John D. Ranhart, Jr. and Jeffrey D. Ranhart; grandchildren, Matthew Willson, Jackson Ranhart and Molly Ranhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Akers, who passed away on September 19, 2001. Jack's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, (time pending) at the King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. He will be laid to rest at Mount Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with John's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019