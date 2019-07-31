|
DALEY JOHN
Age 83, of Upper St. Clair, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Maureen (McCann) Daley; devoted father of John Michael (Claudia) Daley, Dianne J. Daley and Colleen Gering; proud grandfather of Hannah Gering, Colin and Caitlin Daley; brother of Mary, Anne, Catherine, Coleman, the late Michael and Thomas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Despite physical challenges brought on by having arthritis since birth, John never complained about them and instead embraced his opportunities and made the best use of his talents. He graduated from Law School and practiced law for nearly 50 years. He was a partner at Brennan, Robins and Daley from 1967 until retiring in 2010. He enjoyed his swimming pool, vegetable gardening, tennis, traveling and reading, but John's true passion was spending time with his family. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Then on Friday morning from 9:00 until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o'clock in the Hickman Chapel of Asbury Heights, 700 Bower Hill Road, Mount Lebanon. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Park will be Private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Family Hospice or Asbury Heights so they may continue the wonderful care they provide or John's favorite charities the Little Sisters of the Poor and . www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019