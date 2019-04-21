Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ROTHERMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN DANIEL "JACK," ROTHERMEL Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN DANIEL "JACK," ROTHERMEL Jr. Obituary
ROTHERMEL JOHN DANIEL "JACK," Jr.

Age 91, of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 71 years of Betty P. Gottschall Rothermel; devoted father of John D. "Dan" Rothermel III (Tina), Peter M. Rothermel (Daryl Storey) and Lori B. Rothermel; loving grandfather of John D. "DJ" Rothermel IV and Nicholas C. Rothermel; dear brother of Kenneth Rothermel (Kay); brother-in-law of Margaret Boyles and Patricia Cotterman; also survived by his nieces and nephews. John was an Army Veteran of WWII and a longtime member of Mt. Lebanon Christian Church. The family plans no viewing hours. Interment Service with Military Honors in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Friday were private. All are invited to attend his Memorial Service in Mt. Lebanon Christian Church on Sat., April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mt. Lebanon Christian Church, 367 Cedar Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228.


laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now