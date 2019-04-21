ROTHERMEL JOHN DANIEL "JACK," Jr.

Age 91, of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 71 years of Betty P. Gottschall Rothermel; devoted father of John D. "Dan" Rothermel III (Tina), Peter M. Rothermel (Daryl Storey) and Lori B. Rothermel; loving grandfather of John D. "DJ" Rothermel IV and Nicholas C. Rothermel; dear brother of Kenneth Rothermel (Kay); brother-in-law of Margaret Boyles and Patricia Cotterman; also survived by his nieces and nephews. John was an Army Veteran of WWII and a longtime member of Mt. Lebanon Christian Church. The family plans no viewing hours. Interment Service with Military Honors in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Friday were private. All are invited to attend his Memorial Service in Mt. Lebanon Christian Church on Sat., April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mt. Lebanon Christian Church, 367 Cedar Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228.

